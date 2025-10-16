Comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada targeted again; third firing incident in four months

Kap’s Cafe, the Surrey-based restaurant owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, was the target of a brazen third shooting incident early Thursday morning, just weeks after reopening following previous attacks, IndianExpress reported.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) confirmed officers responded to reports of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. PT. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, though video circulating online shows multiple rounds hitting the building.

A social media post attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. The post, allegedly by Kulveer Sidhu and Goldy Dhillon, stated the firing at "Caps Cafe, Surrey," was carried out by them.

The post explicitly issued a warning, "We hold no grudge against the general public. Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere."

Authorities are currently investigating potential ties to the two earlier drive-by style incidents, a July 10 shooting, which took place just days after the cafe's launch, and an August 7 follow-up.