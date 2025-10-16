Execution of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in Yemen stayed, SC told 'nothing adverse happening'

Amid uncertainty over the fate of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, the Supreme Court on Thursday was informed that the execution of the death-row convict in Yemen has been stayed and that nothing adverse is happening.

Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, told a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that a new mediator has stepped into the matter.

"What has happened to the execution?" the bench asked.

The counsel appearing for petitioner organisation 'Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council', which is extending legal support to Priya, said the execution was stayed as of now.

"There is a new mediator who has stepped into the picture," Venkataramani said, adding, "The only good thing is, nothing adverse is happening."

The petitioner's counsel said the matter may be adjourned.

"List in January 2026. It will be open for the parties to apply for early listing in case the situation so demands," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking direction to the Centre to use diplomatic channels to save the 38-year-old nurse, who was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner in 2017.