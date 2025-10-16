Haryana ASI cremated as family allows post-mortem after police registers FIR on suicide note

CHANDIGARH: The mortal remains of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar Lather of the Haryana Police were cremated today after the post-mortem examination was completed. The family gave its consent to a post-mortem after the police registered a case of abetment to suicide based on the note and video he had left behind.

Sandeep Kumar had left a “final note” alleging corruption against late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who had served in the same district. In a six-minute video, he also made references to Puran Kumar’s wife, senior Haryana bureaucrat Amneet Kumar. He further alleged that, during the then IG’s tenure, transfers of employees posted at the IGP office were made based on caste considerations.

The deceased officer’s family had demanded that a case be registered against all those named in the suicide note and video before they would hand over the body to the police. The FIR was later registered based on a complaint filed by Sandeep’s wife, Santosh Devi.

Sandeep, who was posted in the Cyber Cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday. The family of Puran Kumar was not immediately available for comment.