Haryana ASI cremated as family allows post-mortem after police registers FIR on suicide note

CHANDIGARH: The mortal remains of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar Lather of the Haryana Police were cremated today after the post-mortem examination was completed. The family gave its consent to a post-mortem after the police registered a case of abetment to suicide based on the note and video he had left behind.
Sandeep Kumar had left a “final note” alleging corruption against late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who had served in the same district. In a six-minute video, he also made references to Puran Kumar’s wife, senior Haryana bureaucrat Amneet Kumar. He further alleged that, during the then IG’s tenure, transfers of employees posted at the IGP office were made based on caste considerations.
The deceased officer’s family had demanded that a case be registered against all those named in the suicide note and video before they would hand over the body to the police. The FIR was later registered based on a complaint filed by Sandeep’s wife, Santosh Devi.
Sandeep, who was posted in the Cyber Cell in Rohtak, allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday. The family of Puran Kumar was not immediately available for comment.
Earlier in the day, a panel of doctors conducted Sandeep’s post-mortem at PGIMS, Rohtak. The procedure was videographed. His body had been brought to the hospital late last night after the family permitted the police to take possession of it.
After the post-mortem examination, Sandeep’s mortal remains were taken in a police vehicle to his native town, Julana, in Jind district, where the last rites were performed in the presence of a large crowd, including villagers and several political leaders cutting across party lines. En route from Rohtak to Jind, several youths on motorcycles, carrying the Tricolour, escorted the bedecked police vehicle.
Sandeep’s minor son, struggling to hold back tears, said he was proud of his father and vowed to fulfil his dreams. His daughter, speaking briefly to the media in Julana, said, "My father gave his life against corruption, he is a martyr... I have faith that Haryana police and the government will support us.’’
Sanjay, a cousin of the deceased, said the case was registered based on the suicide note and video. “We have full faith in the local administration and police which has assured us that the investigation will be conducted fairly. We have read the FIR, but we do not have a copy of it,” he added.
Another relative, Satyavan, said the family was satisfied with the ongoing action.
Among those who paid their last respects were Haryana Ministers Krishan Lal Panwar, Ranbir Gangwa, Mahipal Dhanda, Shruti Choudhry, State BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, Congress MP Deepender Hooda, and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat. Haryana DGP OP Singh, who was present at the cremation, consoled Sandeep’s family, including his children.
After meeting the grieving family in Rohtak, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Chief Minister Nayab Saini had assured Sandeep’s wife of a government job and promised to support the education of his children. He termed the alleged suicides of Inspector General Puran Kumar and ASI Sandeep Kumar within a week of each other as “very unfortunate.”
“Unfortunately, in the first incident, some political leaders tried to give it a political and caste colour which was not appropriate," he said, referring to Puran Kumar's death on October 7. "This second incident of Sandeep's death has taken place. I appeal to both the families and the society members as well not to turn this issue into a matter of community or caste, nor allow any politics over it,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Haryana DGP OP Singh, when asked about Sandeep Kumar's suicide while speaking to the media in Karnal, referred to both alleged suicides — that of ASI Sandeep Kumar and IG Y Puran Kumar.
“Two lives were lost. Both were our colleagues, we are thinking what needs to be done so that this situation does not arise in future. One thing which we are seriously considering is that the Officers' Wives Association Institute in the state police will be further strengthened,” he said, adding that concrete steps were being planned to involve families of police personnel, as “families act as shock absorbers for work-related stress.”
Sandeep allegedly shot himself with his service pistol in a room located in a field on the outskirts of Ladhaut on Tuesday afternoon. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala have visited the bereaved family to offer condolences.
Sources said ASI Sandeep Kumar had played a role in the arrest of Head Constable Sushil Kumar, who was the personal security officer (PSO) of IG Puran Kumar.