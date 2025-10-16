Jaisalmer bus fire: Death toll rises to 22, authorities seize 66 buses over safety flaws

JAIPUR: Following the devastating bus fire tragedy in Jaisalmer, the Rajasthan Transport Department has seized 66 buses belonging to Jainam Coach Crafters Workshop, the company that manufactured the ill-fated vehicle. According to sources,officials discovered serious defects in emergency exits and AC wiring - issues similar to those suspected in the accident-hit bus.
Experts noted that all exit points should function as outward-opening emergency gates, but the partition gate in this model opens inward, violating transport safety norms. Experts said that had the gates opened outward and the emergency exits been functional, the loss of life might have been significantly reduced in the accident.
Some reports also claim that the bus involved in the tragedy was originally registered as a non-AC vehicle, but an AC unit was installed later. This modification increased the power load and questions have been raised about the wiring quality and installation standards. Officials are examining whether the additional AC setup contributed to the fire. The size of the emergency gate also appears to fall short of the prescribed safety dimensions and has prompted the department to order fresh measurements and verification.
The death toll from the tragedy has risen to 22 after another woman succumbed to her injuries. Of the 19 bodies that were unrecognisable initially, forensic teams have identified 18 victims through DNA testing. The district administration has begun handing over the bodies to the families, while one body remains unidentified due to the absence of relative samples.
Authorities said each body is being transported to its native village with “utmost respect and sensitivity.” A government employee and a police constable are accompanying each ambulance to ensure families face no inconvenience or distress along the way.
However, tension continues to mount in Shergarh in Jodhpur, home to several of the victims. Villagers and family members have staged protests demanding adequate compensation and strict action against those responsible.
On the other hand, the Police have arrested the bus owner Turab Ali and driver Shaukat, and two FIRs have been registered in the case. The state government has constituted a high-level inquiry committee led by Transport Secretary Shuchi Tyagi to investigate the cause of the fire and identify possible lapses in vehicle design or enforcement.
Deputy CM and Transport Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa said that no negligence will be spared. “If the committee finds the bus owner or any officials guilty, action will be taken immediately. Buses that fail to meet safety standards will not be allowed to operate,” he said. The minister also announced a statewide inspection campaign targeting modified and private long-route buses to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
Meanwhile, the government’s announcement of financial assistance for victims has triggered fresh controversy. Under the relief package, families that lost three or more members will receive Rs 25 lakh, while those that lost one or two members will be given Rs 10 lakh per victim. The seriously injured will receive Rs 2 lakh each, and those with minor injuries will get Rs 1 lakh.
Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully has questioned the disparity in compensation, calling it “insensitive.” He said, “The state government announced the assistance two days after the accident, but categorising compensation amounts in this manner is inappropriate. Providing different financial aid for the same tragedy amounts to bargaining with human lives.”