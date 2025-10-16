Jaisalmer bus fire: Death toll rises to 22, authorities seize 66 buses over safety flaws

JAIPUR: Following the devastating bus fire tragedy in Jaisalmer, the Rajasthan Transport Department has seized 66 buses belonging to Jainam Coach Crafters Workshop, the company that manufactured the ill-fated vehicle. According to sources,officials discovered serious defects in emergency exits and AC wiring - issues similar to those suspected in the accident-hit bus.

Experts noted that all exit points should function as outward-opening emergency gates, but the partition gate in this model opens inward, violating transport safety norms. Experts said that had the gates opened outward and the emergency exits been functional, the loss of life might have been significantly reduced in the accident.

Some reports also claim that the bus involved in the tragedy was originally registered as a non-AC vehicle, but an AC unit was installed later. This modification increased the power load and questions have been raised about the wiring quality and installation standards. Officials are examining whether the additional AC setup contributed to the fire. The size of the emergency gate also appears to fall short of the prescribed safety dimensions and has prompted the department to order fresh measurements and verification.