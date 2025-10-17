Belgian court approves fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi's extradition to India, says arrest valid

NEW DELHI: A court in Antwerp has ruled that fugitive Indian diamond merchant Mehul Choksi can be extradited to India, terming his arrest by Belgian authorities as valid, according to officials familiar with the development.

The ruling by one of the eight Antwerp courts for distinct civil and criminal matters is a significant step for Indian agencies in their efforts to bring Choksi back.

However, the officials noted that Choksi still has the option to appeal the ruling in a higher court, meaning his immediate return is not certain. Nonetheless, this judgment clears an important legal hurdle.

The court heard arguments from Belgian prosecutors, who were representing Indian agencies, and from Choksi’s counsel on Friday before ruling that his arrest and India’s extradition request were valid.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tracked Choksi to Belgium in July last year and subsequently sent a formal extradition request to the Belgian government. Based on this request, Antwerp police arrested the 65-year-old on April 11. He has been lodged in prison since then, having failed in several pleas for bail in various Belgian courts.

Choksi’s extradition was sought under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 7 and 13 (bribery) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. These offences are also considered crimes in Belgium, satisfying the dual criminality clause of the extradition treaty.