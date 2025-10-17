BJP finds candidate for Rajasthan's Anta Bypoll, Vasundhara Raje's influence seen behind decision

JAIPUR: Finally, the ruling BJP has announced Morpal Suman as its candidate for the bypoll in the Anta assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Baran district. The announcement came after Congress’ Pramod Jain Bhaya and independent candidate Naresh Meena had already filed their nominations. The delay has raised several questions within political circles.

Party sources revealed that the BJP had initially planned to field former minister Prabhulal Saini against Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya. However, Saini’s name was reportedly dropped following Vasundhara Raje’s disapproval. Once considered close to Raje, Saini’s strained ties with the former Chief Minister had greatly complicated the party’s internal dynamics.

Insiders say Raje has long favoured Suman, a grassroots leader from the Mali community whose quiet but consistent work in local politics has earned him Raje's trust. Suman is a grassroots leader from the Mali community and a former village head in the area, and his candidature is seen as a choice driven by caste dynamics and his reputation as a public worker.

Notably, the Anta assembly seat falls under the Jhalawar-Baran Lok Sabha constituency — the political bastion of Dushyant Singh, son of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Her influence in the region remains firmly intact. Sources suggest that despite multiple rounds of deliberation, the central leadership and the Raje camp failed to reach a consensus on the candidate’s name.