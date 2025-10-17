Curbs imposed in Ladakh’s Leh ahead of Saturday’s peaceful silent march, blackout called by LAB, KDA

SRINAGAR: The authorities have imposed restrictions in Leh district of Ladakh Union Territory ahead of Saturday’s silent march and blackout called jointly by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The District Magistrate Leh, Romil Singh Donk, today imposed restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS 2023 following a report by the SSP Leh that there is an apprehension of disturbance to public peace and tranquility, danger to human life, and a possibility of a law and order problem in Leh.

The administration has banned a procession, rally, or march in the district without prior written approval of the competent authority.

“No one shall use vehicle-mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority. No one shall make any statements which have the potential to disturb public tranquility and which may lead to a law and order problem. An assembly of five or more persons shall remain prohibited in Leh,” the DM said.

The restrictions have been imposed a day ahead of Saturday’s 2-hour peaceful silent march and three-hour blackout across Ladakh in the evening called by KDA and LAB to express solidarity with the families of four persons killed and those injured in police firing during violence in Leh on September 24.

The LAB and KDA have asked people to wear black armbands as a sign of protest and solidarity with the victims.

After the September 24 violence, LAB and KDA suspended dialogue with the Centre to demand a judicial inquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge into the four deaths in police firing, the release of all detainees including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been booked under NSA and jailed in Jodhpur jail, and compensation to those killed and injured in police firing.