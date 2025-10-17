Gujarat BJP cabinet expansion leaves ex-Congress leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor out in the cold

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat cabinet expansion under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has left several ambitious turncoat leaders out in the cold. Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, once fiery faces of agitations that shook the BJP, now find themselves sidelined within the very party they joined to climb higher. With other Congress defectors also excluded, the BJP has sent a clear political message: the path to power runs through party loyalty, not past glory.

The Bhupendra Patel 3.0 cabinet expansion has landed like a political thunderbolt for several former Congress leaders who crossed over to the BJP, hoping for a ministerial berth. In one calculated move, the BJP has curtailed the ambitions of prominent turncoats, signalling who really holds the reins of power within Gujarat’s ruling party.

The two names drawing the most attention are Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor. Hardik, once the fiery face of the Patidar agitation, rattled the BJP, and Alpesh, who rose from the OBC movement with a loyal grassroots base, entered the BJP hoping to leverage their political capital. However, when the cabinet list was announced, both were left out, fueling speculation about their future relevance.

Their exclusion was part of a broader pattern. Raghavji Patel and Balwantsinh Rajput, two former Congressmen who had previously held ministerial positions, were also dropped. For the BJP, it was a clean pruning of past imports to make way for loyalists and fresh faces.