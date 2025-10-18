Congress releases second candidate list for Bihar assembly polls

The Congress party on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, announcing five additional names to contest from key constituencies across the state. This latest announcement adds to the 48 candidates declared in the party’s first list.

According to the second list released by the party, the Congress has fielded, Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, Qamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, Irfan Alam from Kasba, Jitender Yadav from Purnia and Mohan Shrivasta from Gaya Town.

The Bihar Assembly elections for the 243-member House will be held in two phases. The first phase of polling is scheduled for November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes is set to take place on November 14.

The deadline for filing nominations for the first phase of the elections was October 17, while candidates vying for seats in the second phase must submit their nominations by October 20.