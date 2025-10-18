Restrictions imposed in Kargil ahead of apex body's silent march against September 24 violence

SRINAGAR: After imposing restrictions in Leh district, the Ladakh administration has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS in Kargil district of the Ladakh Union Territory to foil Saturday’s peaceful silent march and blackout called jointly by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

The District Magistrate Kargil, Rakesh Kumar in an order imposed restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS 2023, following a report by the SSP. Kargil about an apprehension of disturbance to public order within the territorial jurisdiction of Kargil Town.

The administration has banned a procession, rally, or march in the district without prior written approval of the competent authority.

According to the DM’s order, no individual or organization shall use any loudspeaker, sound amplification device, or vehicle-mounted public address system without prior written permission from the competent authority.

“No person shall issue or make any public statement, speech, or declaration—whether oral, written, or disseminated through electronic or social media—that may disturb public peace, incite enmity, or lead to any breach of law and order,” reads the order.

The DM has banned assembly of five or more persons for purposes that are prejudicial to public peace and tranquility shall remain strictly prohibited within Kargil. “Any violation of the order shall be liable for penal action under the relevant provisions of the BNSS 2023 and other applicable laws,” warned the order issued by DM.