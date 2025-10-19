Centre plans to mandate QR code-based traceability for vaccines, anticancer medicines

NEW DELHI: In the wake of deaths of over 20 children due to substandard cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Union government plans to mandate barcoding and QR code-based traceability for vaccines, antimicrobials, narcotic and psychotropic drugs, and anticancer medicines.

According to the notification, issued by the Union Health Ministry on October 16, certain rules will be amended under the Drugs Rules, 1945. It said the amendments have been proposed after consulting the Drugs Technical Advisory Board.

Welcoming the move, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists, said it is a good anti-counterfeiting measure.

AIOCD President J S Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal in a statement said that this progressive step will greatly strengthen the fight against counterfeit and substandard medicines and enhance patient confidence in the supply chain. Ensuring traceability from manufacturer to consumer is essential to protect public health and uphold the integrity of the pharmaceutical sector.

Noting that they will fully support the initiative, AIOCD said they assure the government complete cooperation through its nationwide network of over 12 lakh chemists for its smooth and effective implementation.

“The organisation also urges that adequate training, awareness, and technical support be provided to retailers and distributors, and that the government work in close coordination with the country’s chemists to ensure that the system functions efficiently and effectively at all levels,” the statement said.

“Together, we can make India’s medicine supply chain more transparent, trustworthy, and globally benchmarked for quality and safety,” they added.