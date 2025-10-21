Bihar Polls: ECI says print advertisement on voting date or day before needs pre-certification

NEW DELHI: Ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued an order to ensure a fair campaign environment. As per the order, no party, candidate, organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in print media on poll day and one day before the poll day, unless the contents are pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee.

The ECI in the order said, “The ECI has announced the schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar, 2025, and the by-elections for eight Assembly constituencies. The dates of polling have been fixed for November 6 and November 11.”

“In order to ensure a fair campaign environment, no political party, candidate, organisation, or person shall publish any advertisement in print media on the poll day and the preceding day unless the contents are pre-certified by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) at the State or District level,” it said, adding that for Bihar, the restricted days are November 5 and 6 for Phase I and November 10 and 11 for Phase II.