Congress' stand on Zubeen’s death probe: Himanta says protest will end if he resigns, Gogoi made CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hinted that the ongoing protest in the state demanding justice for the late music icon Zubeen Garg was politically motivated.

He told media persons in Baksa that 50 per cent of the protest would immediately end if he resigned, and the remaining 50 per cent would end if Congress MP and party’s Assam president Gaurav Gogoi was made the chief minister.

“The purpose of this protest is not about ensuring justice for Zubeen. Over the past four and a half years (his term so far), they didn’t get any opportunity (to attack the government), and now that they have got one, they thought they should utilise it,” Sarma said without taking the name of any individual or political party.

He appealed to people to repose their trust in the judiciary, stating that a government may err but the judiciary will not.

The chief minister said the government would, in pursuance of a decision of the state cabinet, request the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court for the trial of the case.