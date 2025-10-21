Elderly Dalit man forced to lick ground after 'accidentally' urinating near temple in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: An elderly Dalit man was allegedly forced to lick the ground near a temple on the outskirts of Lucknow on Diwali, after he was accused of urinating there, police said on Tuesday.

While the accused has been arrested, the 60-year-old Dalit man's grandson claimed his grandfather has breathing difficulties, and he had accidentally urinated while coughing.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday, and the accused has claimed that the Dalit man was only forced to touch the ground.

The incident triggered a political slugfest with the opposition parties training their guns at the BJP.

In the complaint, Rampal Rawat said, "Yesterday evening, I was drinking water at Sheetla Maataa Mandir in the Kakori area of Lucknow, when Swami Kant accused me of urinating.

"I said that I have not urinated, and water has fallen there. But, he (Pammu) did not relent, and hurled casteist abuses at me. He threatened me and made me lick it," the complainant told police.