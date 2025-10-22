Bihar assembly polls: OBCs, upper castes get bigger pie

NEW DELHI: In what can be described as a shifting electoral equation, particularly after Bihar’s caste census last year, both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have altered their candidate selection strategies for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The NDA, composed of the BJP, JD(U), LJP, HAM, and RLM, and the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, are focusing more on fielding candidates from OBC and upper-caste communities, while also providing representation to Muslims and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).

The politics of projecting themselves as champions of OBC causes, while addressing upper-caste concerns, appears to be central to this election—more overtly than in previous cycles. The RJD, which until the previous election had positioned itself as a party for non-upper castes, has this time included a significant number of upper-caste candidates, particularly Bhumihars.