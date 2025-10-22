Bihar assembly polls: OBCs, upper castes get bigger pie

NEW DELHI: In what can be described as a shifting electoral equation, particularly after Bihar’s caste census last year, both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have altered their candidate selection strategies for the forthcoming Assembly elections. The NDA, composed of the BJP, JD(U), LJP, HAM, and RLM, and the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, are focusing more on fielding candidates from OBC and upper-caste communities, while also providing representation to Muslims and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs).
The politics of projecting themselves as champions of OBC causes, while addressing upper-caste concerns, appears to be central to this election—more overtly than in previous cycles. The RJD, which until the previous election had positioned itself as a party for non-upper castes, has this time included a significant number of upper-caste candidates, particularly Bhumihars.
Upper-caste representation has slightly increased, with 15 candidates including three Brahmins, six Bhumihars, and six Rajputs.
As part of its effort to present itself as a party for all communities, the RJD has fielded 77 OBC candidates. However, a majority of 53 of them are Yadavs, indicating the party’s strong base among that community. It has also given 18 tickets to Muslims—the highest among all parties—compared to five from the JD(U) and one from the LJP. Scheduled Castes have been given 20 tickets, EBCs 12, and Scheduled Tribes one. The Koeri community, part of the OBC category, has 14 candidates in the fray. In 2020, the RJD had fielded 58 Yadavs and 13 upper-caste candidates.
The BJP, as part of the NDA, has focused heavily on upper-caste candidates, allotting 49 seats to Rajput and Bhumihar candidates. The JD(U), the second key NDA partner, has taken a more balanced approach, giving 22 seats to upper-caste candidates and fielding 37 OBC candidates—seven more than the BJP’s 30 OBC candidates.
On the rationale behind this strategy, a senior JD(U) leader said, “OBCs cannot be taken as second fiddle in the politics of the state. Their electoral strength plays proportionately a more decisive role than the others.”
Almost all three main parties—BJP, JD(U), and RJD—have prioritised OBCs and a consolidated number of upper-caste candidates, signalling a refreshed approach to social engineering in Bihar. While the RJD has slightly reduced its Yadav candidates from 58 in 2020 to 53 this time, it has given third priority to Scheduled Castes and ensured representation for EBCs, Muslims, and upper castes. Another noticeable aspect is women’s representation. The RJD has fielded 24 women candidates, leading all parties. The BJP-JD(U) combine has 13 women candidates, and the LJP has five, bringing the NDA total to 18.
This election shows a clear change in Bihar’s caste politics. Parties are focusing on balancing OBC and upper-caste interests while also giving attention to other communities. The candidate lists of both alliances reflect an effort to include multiple social groups, showing that caste calculations remain an important factor in the state’s elections.