Bihar: At least 30 rebels give NDA, Opposition a headache

PATNA: Rebel and independent candidates may spin the poll arithmetic for both the ruling NDA and the Opposition Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on November 6 and 11.

As many as 30 rebels and independents are contesting in the first phase of the 243-member Assembly polls. Several aspirants who have been denied tickets have joined smaller outfits like the Jan Suraaj Party of Prashant Kishor or entered the fray as independents.