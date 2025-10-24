Zubeen death case: Assam SIT expects CCTV footage, witness statements from Singapore Police in 10 days

GUWAHATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing music icon Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death is hoping to get CCTV footage and witness statements from Singapore Police within the next 10 days.

SIT chief Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who led a two-member team to Singapore and returned on Thursday, told media persons on Friday that their visit as well as the meeting with a five-member high-level team of Singapore Police on October 21 was "fruitful."

Stating that information on the ongoing investigation was exchanged, he said the report of post-mortem, conducted in Singapore, was shared with the SIT through the Indian High Commission.

"We told Singapore Police that as we want to complete our investigation within a timeframe, we need their legal assistance. They responded positively. They said they would provide the assistance by staying within Singapore’s visa legal system," Gupta said.

Further, he said that the SIT visited several sites connected to the case and conducted other legal works in Singapore.