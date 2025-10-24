Zubeen death case: Assam SIT expects CCTV footage, witness statements from Singapore Police in 10 days

GUWAHATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing music icon Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death is hoping to get CCTV footage and witness statements from Singapore Police within the next 10 days.
SIT chief Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who led a two-member team to Singapore and returned on Thursday, told media persons on Friday that their visit as well as the meeting with a five-member high-level team of Singapore Police on October 21 was "fruitful."
Stating that information on the ongoing investigation was exchanged, he said the report of post-mortem, conducted in Singapore, was shared with the SIT through the Indian High Commission.
"We told Singapore Police that as we want to complete our investigation within a timeframe, we need their legal assistance. They responded positively. They said they would provide the assistance by staying within Singapore’s visa legal system," Gupta said.
Further, he said that the SIT visited several sites connected to the case and conducted other legal works in Singapore.
"We asked Singapore Police about CCTV footage from the hotel (where Garg stayed). We cannot take it directly from hotel authorities as it has to be as per Singapore laws. Singapore Police assured us that they would give a positive response within 10 days," said Gupta.
The SIT requires the statements of some Singapore nationals and it sent a request earlier to Singapore authorities through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty. "Singapore Police will record their statements and contact us within 10 days," Gupta said, adding, "Our probe is on. We cannot reveal what we have found so far."
Referring to a statement issued recently by Singapore Police, he said upon completion of investigation by Singapore Police, the findings would be submitted to Singapore’s State Coroner who would then decide on the next step.
Gupta said the SIT would file the charge sheet in court within the time as stipulated under BNSS and that, if required, it would summon the Singapore-based Assamese expats who were with the singer during his last moments. The statements of 10 of the 11 expats have been already recorded in Assam.
“(Garg’s wife) Garima Saikia Garg arrived today at the CID office to give her statement. It was required,” he added.