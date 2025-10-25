Key member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: India’s most-wanted fugitive, Lakhvinder Kumar, a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested on Monday after the FBI detained him in the United States and deported him to New Delhi. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested him on Saturday following his arrival in India.

According to a senior CBI official, “The accused was deported and arrived in India on October 25, 2025, where he was immediately taken into custody by a Haryana Police team at Delhi Airport. He was wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases involving extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempted murder. Acting on a request from Haryana Police."

The CBI, as the nodal agency, facilitated the entire deportation process. Interpol had issued a Red Notice against him on October 26, 2024, which eventually led to his tracing and deportation.