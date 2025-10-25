Key member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang deported from US, arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI: India’s most-wanted fugitive, Lakhvinder Kumar, a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested on Monday after the FBI detained him in the United States and deported him to New Delhi. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested him on Saturday following his arrival in India.
According to a senior CBI official, “The accused was deported and arrived in India on October 25, 2025, where he was immediately taken into custody by a Haryana Police team at Delhi Airport. He was wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases involving extortion, intimidation, illegal possession and use of firearms, and attempted murder. Acting on a request from Haryana Police."
The CBI, as the nodal agency, facilitated the entire deportation process. Interpol had issued a Red Notice against him on October 26, 2024, which eventually led to his tracing and deportation.
Lakhvinder, a resident of Titram village in Kaithal, was arrested by the FBI in California in June this year. At the time, the FBI stated that he was wanted in India on charges including attempted murder, extortion, criminal conspiracy, and illegal possession of firearms.
This operation marks another significant step in India’s ongoing crackdown on transnational organized crime and its efforts to bring fugitives hiding abroad to justice. Notably, last month, the CBI, in coordination with Haryana Police, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully facilitated the return of wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar from Cambodia on September 2, 2025. Dhilla is a notorious criminal wanted by Haryana Police in multiple cases.
In a social media post dated June 6, FBI Sacramento announced that it had apprehended Lakhvinder Kumar in Stockton, stating that FBI teams nationwide continue to collaborate with the Department of Homeland Security to target dangerous individuals and safeguard communities.
Officials said that at least ten gangsters and notorious criminals operating syndicates from foreign countries remain on the radar for deportation to India. The list includes Lakhvinder “Lakkha” of Titram village (Kaithal), Sahil Ritoli of Ritoli village (Rohtak), Diler Kotiya of Pindoriya village (Karnal), Saurav Gadoli of Gadoli Khurd (Sector 37, Gurugram), Dinesh Gandhi of Shivaji Nagar (Gurugram), Aman Bhainswal of Sadar Gohana (Sonipat), and Sushil alias Sheela of Panchhi Jattan village (Sonipat).