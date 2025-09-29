Canada designates Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist entity

Ottawa has officially listed the Bishnoi Gang, run by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as a terrorist entity under Canadian law. The move follows concerns over the gang’s involvement in murder, extortion, and arms and drug trafficking both in India and internationally, including alleged activities targeting specific communities in Canada.
Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, said in a statement that acts of violence and terror, especially those targeting specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation, have no place in Canada, and that more powerful and effective tools are being provided to confront and put a stop to the crimes of this group of criminal terrorists.
The designation allows Canadian authorities to freeze or seize assets linked to the Bishnoi Gang within the country, including money, vehicles, and property. It also enhances law enforcement powers to pursue and prosecute gang members, particularly in matters related to financing terrorist activities.
Under Canadian law, it is a criminal offence to knowingly provide property or financial support to a listed terrorist group or to deal with its assets. The listing may also influence decisions by immigration and border authorities regarding admissibility.
The Bishnoi Gang maintains a presence in Canada, particularly in areas with significant diaspora populations. The gang is accused of engaging in murder, shootings, and arson, and generating fear through extortion and intimidation. Government officials said the gang has targeted businesses, cultural figures, and community leaders, creating insecurity within affected communities.
The move comes amid reports that members of the Bishnoi Gang had targeted pro-Khalistan elements, including Canadian citizens, in recent years.
In 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that “agents of the Government of India” had collaborated with the Bishnoi gang to target pro-Khalistan elements in Canada, including the 2023 assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. These claims were reportedly based on intelligence shared by the “Five Eyes” alliance, comprising Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.
The Indian government categorically rejected these allegations, calling them “absurd and baseless." India reiterated its longstanding position that it firmly opposes terrorism and transnational criminal networks, and that it actively cooperates with international partners to combat organized crime, extortion, and violent acts that threaten law and order globally.
Anandasangaree emphasized the Canadian government’s duty to protect its citizens, saying, “Every person in Canada has the right to feel safe in their home and community. Specific communities have been targeted for terror, violence, and intimidation by the Bishnoi Gang. This listing provides our security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies with stronger tools to counter their activities.”
Lawrence Bishnoi, a former student leader from Chandigarh and Punjab, and his gang are implicated in several high-profile cases in India, including the killings of singer Sidhu Moosewala and Mumbai politician Baba Siddiqui.
Bishnoi is currently held at Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and has reportedly issued threats against actor Salman Khan. Other key members of his gang include his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Godara, although reports suggest that Brar and Godara may have distanced themselves from the group in recent times.