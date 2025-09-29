Canada designates Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist entity

Ottawa has officially listed the Bishnoi Gang, run by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as a terrorist entity under Canadian law. The move follows concerns over the gang’s involvement in murder, extortion, and arms and drug trafficking both in India and internationally, including alleged activities targeting specific communities in Canada.

Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, Gary Anandasangaree, said in a statement that acts of violence and terror, especially those targeting specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation, have no place in Canada, and that more powerful and effective tools are being provided to confront and put a stop to the crimes of this group of criminal terrorists.

The designation allows Canadian authorities to freeze or seize assets linked to the Bishnoi Gang within the country, including money, vehicles, and property. It also enhances law enforcement powers to pursue and prosecute gang members, particularly in matters related to financing terrorist activities.

Under Canadian law, it is a criminal offence to knowingly provide property or financial support to a listed terrorist group or to deal with its assets. The listing may also influence decisions by immigration and border authorities regarding admissibility.

The Bishnoi Gang maintains a presence in Canada, particularly in areas with significant diaspora populations. The gang is accused of engaging in murder, shootings, and arson, and generating fear through extortion and intimidation. Government officials said the gang has targeted businesses, cultural figures, and community leaders, creating insecurity within affected communities.