SC to hear suo motu matter relating to victims of digital arrest on Oct 27

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a suo motu matter on victims of digital arrest who are defrauded by using forged documents on October 27.

According to the apex court's cause list, the suo motu petition titled In Re: victims of digital arrest related to forged documents will come up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi on Monday.

While hearing the matter on October 17, the top court observed that, prima facie, a stern action on a pan-India basis with coordinated efforts between the Central and state police was required to unearth the full extent of the criminal enterprise involving forgery of judicial documents, cyber extortion and cyber arrest of innocent people, especially senior citizens.

It sought responses from the Centre, the CBI and others in the matter, saying such offences strike at the "very foundation" of public trust in the judicial system.

The top court had taken cognisance of a case of digital arrest of a senior citizen couple in Haryana's Ambala on the basis of forged orders of the court and probe agencies by fraudsters to extort Rs 1.05 crore.