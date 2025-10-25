Supreme Court to hear suo motu case about stray dogs on October 27

The top court had in its August 14 hearing, observed that "The government did nothing. The local authorities do nothing. Local authorities are not doing what they should be doing. They should be here taking responsibility. Everyone who has come here to file intervention should take responsibility," said the bench of the apex court.



The Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer appearing for the Delhi government, had earlier in the hearing on August 14, presented data to the court citing that around 37 lakh dog bites happened every year, which roughly amounts to an average of about 10,000 dog bites every day. He also submitted that as per the World Health Organisation statistics, 20,000 rabies deaths happen every year.



Mehta also had highlited that children were unable to play outside due to stray dogs. He submitted that even if the dogs are immunised, that won't stop them from mutilating children. He pointed out that nobody is saying to kill dogs. They need to be separated for the safety of people.



The court earlier had also slammed the MCD and observed that this was happening because of the inaction of the Municipal Corporations.



"Parliament frames rules and laws, but these are not implemented. On one hand, humans are suffering and on the other hand, the animal lovers are here. Have some responsibility. All those who have filed interventions have to file affidavits and furnish evidence," said the bench. It had earlier asked all the intervenors -- who had questioned the August 11 order -- to file an affidavit.