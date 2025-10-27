World is grappling with 'complicated times' marked by competition, says EAM Jaishankar at East Asia Summit

NEW DELHI: At the East Asia Summit in Malaysia on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled swipe at Western nations, accusing them of selectively applying global principles and distorting the international energy market through restrictive practices.
Speaking at a time of shifting global alignments, Jaishankar said the world was grappling with “complicated times,” marked by competition over technology, resources and supply chains.
“Energy trade is increasingly constricted, resulting in market distortions. Principles are applied selectively and what is preached is not necessarily practised,” he said, in remarks seen as directed at Western-led sanctions regimes and certain protectionist policies.
The comments came just hours after Jaishankar met US Secretary of Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the summit — a meeting that focused on regional security, energy cooperation, and the Indo-Pacific.
His public remarks, however, underscored New Delhi’s growing willingness to call out perceived Western hypocrisy while asserting an independent foreign policy stance.
Jaishankar argued that the global order must evolve to reflect a more multipolar reality. “Change has a life of its own. The world will inevitably respond to new circumstances… Multipolarity is not just here to stay but to grow,” he said and rooted for 'serious global conversations' on competitiveness, technology, and market access.
The minister also addressed ongoing global conflicts, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, saying they were inflicting “deep human suffering” while threatening energy flows and food security.
“India, therefore, welcomes the Gaza peace plan. We also seek an early end to the conflict in Ukraine,” he noted.
Turning to the persistent threat of terrorism, Jaishankar issued a stark warning. “Terrorism poses a continuous and corrosive threat. The world must display zero tolerance; there is no room for ambivalence. Our right of defence against terrorism can never be compromised,” he said, reaffirming India’s long-standing position that nations cannot afford to make political distinctions between “good” and “bad” terrorism.
Jaishankar used the forum to reinforce India’s engagement with ASEAN and its partners under the East Asia Summit framework. He highlighted India’s maritime initiatives, announcing that 2026 would be marked as the 'ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation', proposing an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival at the ancient port of Lothal in Gujarat.
India, he said, remains committed to the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). “Notably, more nations have joined the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative,” he added.
Jaishankar also cited India’s humanitarian response to the Myanmar earthquake and progress on the India–Myanmar–Thailand Trilateral Highway, while expressing concern over cyber scam networks in the region that have trapped Indian nationals.
“India values the EAS’s contribution to peace, progress and prosperity,” Jaishankar concluded, positioning New Delhi as a pragmatic, independent actor seeking balanced engagement in an increasingly fragmented world.