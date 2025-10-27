World is grappling with 'complicated times' marked by competition, says EAM Jaishankar at East Asia Summit

NEW DELHI: At the East Asia Summit in Malaysia on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a veiled swipe at Western nations, accusing them of selectively applying global principles and distorting the international energy market through restrictive practices.

Speaking at a time of shifting global alignments, Jaishankar said the world was grappling with “complicated times,” marked by competition over technology, resources and supply chains.

“Energy trade is increasingly constricted, resulting in market distortions. Principles are applied selectively and what is preached is not necessarily practised,” he said, in remarks seen as directed at Western-led sanctions regimes and certain protectionist policies.

The comments came just hours after Jaishankar met US Secretary of Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the summit — a meeting that focused on regional security, energy cooperation, and the Indo-Pacific.

His public remarks, however, underscored New Delhi’s growing willingness to call out perceived Western hypocrisy while asserting an independent foreign policy stance.