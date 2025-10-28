Family of woman doctor who died by suicide in Satara demands SIT probe, fast-track trial in Beed Court

The family of the 28-year-old woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in a Phaltan hotel on October 23 has demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a fast-track trial in Beed.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday, her relatives said they would not visit Phaltan to record their statements and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to ensure an impartial probe.
“The SIT should be formed immediately. Allegations made against my sister must be verified through her call detail records (CDRs),” a woman relative said, adding that earlier complaints filed by the doctor were ignored.
They questioned the timing of the surrender of suspended police sub-inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane, one of two accused alleging, “He destroyed evidence before surrendering, just a day before the CM’s visit.”
The doctor, originally from Beed and posted at a government hospital in Satara, was found dead in a Phaltan lodge. In a note reportedly written on her palm, she accused PSI Badane of repeated sexual assault and software engineer Prashant Bankar of mental harassment. Both were arrested on October 25.
Congress MP Rajani Patil, who met the family, said the doctor had faced harassment from officials in both the health and home departments. “An impartial inquiry and SIT probe are essential,” Patil said, noting that she had briefed Rahul Gandhi, who earlier called the case an “institutionalised murder.”
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare questioned whether it was a suicide or murder, citing the family’s doubts about the handwriting on the palm note.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said preliminary findings indicate suicide by hanging. She said the deceased had argued with Bankar at his home on Diwali and later checked into the hotel where she died. “CDRs show she was in contact with Bankar, but not with Badane after March,” Chakankar said.
(With inputs from PTI)