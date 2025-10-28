Satara doctor suicide case: Sister claims handwriting in palm note was not of the victim

MUMBAI: In a twist in the Satara woman doctor suicide case, the deceased doctor's sister has claimed that the handwriting on the palm of is not of the victim, and was written by someone else.
The opposition demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the mysterious death of a woman doctor.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party leader Sushma Andhare, addressing the press conference on Tuesday regarding it.
Ms Andhare said that the claim is supported by two handwritings, one written by the deceased in her complaint letter to police officers and to her senior.
“Both the handwritings do not match at all. It means someone might have written on the palm of the deceased doctor after her death. Besides, the way the accused software engineer, Prashant Bankar, and Police Inspector Gopal Badane surrendered before the police after absconding raises suspicion over the system. There is a clear plan to manipulate the system and protect the guilty,” Ms Andhare alleged.
She also alleged the involvement of BJP leader and former MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar, as his name is being mentioned several times in this suicide case.
“Nagtilak and Rajeshinde are the personal assistants of the BJP leader Ranjeetsinh Nimbalka, and their names are clearly mentioned in the female doctor's letter, who pressurised her on the behest of the BJP leader to change the medical and post-mortem reports, and that put strain on her health, and could be one of the causes for the suicide."
"Besides, police officers used to taunt and humiliate the deceased female doctor on her surname, birthplace place and caste; the inquiry of these police officers should be carried out,” she demanded.
Sushma Andhare accused BJP leader Nimbalkar of using political power to exert pressure on various individuals through false complaints. She alleged there are several victims of Mr Nimbalkar’s power manipulations.
Meanwhile, a BJP leader threatened to file a Rs 50 crore defamation case against the opposition for defaming him by linking him to the female doctor suicide case.
Reacting to it, Andhare said she is not afraid of such a defamation threat. “I spoke the truth and continue to speak it,” she said.