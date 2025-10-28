Satara doctor suicide case: Sister claims handwriting in palm note was not of the victim

MUMBAI: In a twist in the Satara woman doctor suicide case, the deceased doctor's sister has claimed that the handwriting on the palm of is not of the victim, and was written by someone else.

The opposition demanded a full-fledged inquiry into the mysterious death of a woman doctor.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party leader Sushma Andhare, addressing the press conference on Tuesday regarding it.

Ms Andhare said that the claim is supported by two handwritings, one written by the deceased in her complaint letter to police officers and to her senior.