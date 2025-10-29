Opposition demands CBI probe in Satara woman doctor suicide case

MUMBAI: Opposition is demanding the immediate arrest of former BJP Lok Sabha MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Satara doctor woman suicide case.

Former Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI inquiry in the case.

Patole, in his letter, said that the senior government officers, including police and political leaders, are involved in the incident.

“If the Maharashtra government agencies probe the matter, the probe will not happen fairly, as the probe is likely to be manipulated due to local interest. The medical fraternity is very angry over the way the case is being handled, and over the deceased's character being maligned by levelling baseless allegations. We need a fair and free investigation in the matter, and CBI can fairly do this,” Patole said.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal slammed the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for issuing a clean chit to former BJP MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar, whose name has surfaced in the case.