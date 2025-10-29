Opposition demands CBI probe in Satara woman doctor suicide case

MUMBAI: Opposition is demanding the immediate arrest of former BJP Lok Sabha MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar and a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Satara doctor woman suicide case.
Former Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a CBI inquiry in the case.
Patole, in his letter, said that the senior government officers, including police and political leaders, are involved in the incident.
“If the Maharashtra government agencies probe the matter, the probe will not happen fairly, as the probe is likely to be manipulated due to local interest. The medical fraternity is very angry over the way the case is being handled, and over the deceased's character being maligned by levelling baseless allegations. We need a fair and free investigation in the matter, and CBI can fairly do this,” Patole said.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal slammed the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for issuing a clean chit to former BJP MP Ranjeetsinh Naik Nimbalkar, whose name has surfaced in the case.
Sapkal said that the BJP leader’s personal assistants have harassed and tortured the deceased female doctor to change the medical and post-mortem reports, and the BJP leader's name has also been referred to in the doctor's four four-page letter.
"Therefore, BJP leaders should be immediately arrested, and a probe should be carried out for their alleged involvement," he added.
He said that even before the probe, Mr Fadnavis issuing a clean chit shows how serious the CM is to carry out a fair probe and punish the guilty in the female doctor suicide case.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushama Andhare also brought up the differences in the police probe. She said that the police are more interested in diverting the case rather than probing it fairly.
"The handwriting on the palm of the deceased female doctor and the earlier letter written are different altogether. There are also differences in the spelling of some of the words. She had liked the WhatsApp status of her sister after the announcement of her demise came. How is it even possible? There are a lot of mysteries that are unravelling and that have to be probed fairly,” Ms Andhare said.
Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi spoke with the deceased female doctor's family members over the phone, and assured them of support in their fight for justice.
“Do not be afraid; we stand with you. The Congress Party will exert pressure on the government to ensure justice for the female doctor,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi also sought complete details of the case from the victim’s family and from State Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal.