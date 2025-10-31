Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to skip Bihar poll campaign over denial of seats by RJD, Congress

RANCHI: Amid the ongoing tussle over the denial of seats to JMM by RJD and Congress in the Grand Alliance in the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will keep away from the campaigning in the State.

Notably, Jharkhand's ruling JMM is not contesting the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a “political conspiracy” by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats.

Reacting strongly over a question raised to JMM Spokesperson Manoj Pandey, he informed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is not going to Bihar for campaigning. As of now, the party and Hemant Soren ji have no intention to go for campaigning in the Bihar elections,” said Pandey.

"If the party is not contesting in Bihar, then for whom will they campaign?" he said. The JMM leader said that the party is not even in the Mahagathbandhan, then there is no point in campaigning in Bihar.

He said that if it is required, or such a situation arises, then the party leader will take an appropriate decision.