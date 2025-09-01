Amit Shah to visit flood-hit J&K; over 150 dead in cloudbursts and landslides

SRINAGAR: In rain-battered Jammu and Kashmir, over 150 people have lost their lives in cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by relentless heavy rainfall over the past fortnight. Infrastructure, including bridges, roads, and residential houses, has suffered extensive damage amid the severe weather conditions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Jammu on Sunday evening for a two-day visit, is scheduled to tour the flood-affected and cloudburst-hit areas in the Jammu region on Monday. He is expected to interact with victim families and may announce a special relief package for those impacted by the natural calamity.

Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Jammu region, has witnessed record downpours in August, resulting in widespread devastation. Heavy rainfall has led to multiple cloudbursts, flash floods, mudslides, and landslides across various districts in the region.

The first major incident occurred on 14 August, when a cloudburst struck Chesoti village in the mountainous Kishtwar district, en route to the Mata Machail temple. Over 100 people were killed in the flash floods triggered by this cloudburst. While the bodies of 68 victims have been recovered, 32 remain missing. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and civil agencies continue search operations to locate the missing.