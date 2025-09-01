Bihar SIR: ECI gets only 144 party applications for inclusion, exclusion from political parties

NEW DELHI: As the month-long window for ‘claims and objections’ as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls closes on Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that it received only 144 applications from political parties including 16 from BJP, 10 from RJD and 118 from CPI (ML) Liberation against the draft rolls comprising names of 7.24 crore electors.

It further said that in contrast, electors themselves filed nearly 2.53 lakh claims and objections for inclusion of eligible voters and exclusion of ineligible ones, of which 40,630 have already been disposed of.

Among the 118 applications submitted by the CPI (ML) Liberation, there were 15 for inclusion and 103 for exclusion, while the BJP filed 16 objections only for exclusion and the RJD submitted just 10 for inclusion, the ECI said in a statement.

The number of applications from new electors aged 18 and above, including 45 submitted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) through Form 6 and Form 6 with declaration, stood at 16,56,886, of which 91,462 have been disposed of so far.