Bihar SIR: ECI gets only 144 party applications for inclusion, exclusion from political parties

NEW DELHI: As the month-long window for ‘claims and objections’ as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls closes on Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) informed that it received only 144 applications from political parties including 16 from BJP, 10 from RJD and 118 from CPI (ML) Liberation against the draft rolls comprising names of 7.24 crore electors.
It further said that in contrast, electors themselves filed nearly 2.53 lakh claims and objections for inclusion of eligible voters and exclusion of ineligible ones, of which 40,630 have already been disposed of.
Among the 118 applications submitted by the CPI (ML) Liberation, there were 15 for inclusion and 103 for exclusion, while the BJP filed 16 objections only for exclusion and the RJD submitted just 10 for inclusion, the ECI said in a statement.
The number of applications from new electors aged 18 and above, including 45 submitted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) through Form 6 and Form 6 with declaration, stood at 16,56,886, of which 91,462 have been disposed of so far.
Interestingly, the ECI released the data amid severe criticism by the Congress and the RJD against the ongoing SIR exercise, alleging it was designed to disenfranchise voters.
The SIR began on June 24, with the draft electoral roll published on August 1. The deadline for filing claims and objections ended on September 1.
The ECI clarified that generic complaints without prescribed forms are not treated as valid claims or objections, and that no claims were filed by persons outside their own Assembly constituency, in line with provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
The Congress had sought the deletion of 89 lakh names from the draft electoral rolls through a letter, but the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) rejected the request, asking the party to provide evidence with an affidavit before action could be taken to remove such a large number of voters.
It further stressed that no name will be deleted from the draft roll without a speaking order from Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant EROs after due inquiry.
The ECI said the list of names not included in the draft roll (dated August 1, 2025), along with reasons, has been published on district websites and the CEO portal in searchable mode using EPIC numbers.
Aggrieved persons may submit claims in Form 6 (with Aadhaar copy) for inclusion, or objections in Form 7 for deletion, before September 1. BLAs of recognised political parties may also submit claims and objections through the prescribed process.
The Commission also reiterated that specific objections can also be filed by non-electors of an Assembly constituency, provided they furnish the required declaration or oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.