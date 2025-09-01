PM Modi calls Punjab CM Mann, assures all possible help over flood situation

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to discuss the flood situation in the State and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

The conversation took place shortly after Prime Minister Modi landed in New Delhi following his visit to China. According to official sources, the Prime Minister expressed concern over the flood damage and reiterated the Union Government’s commitment to extend all necessary support to Punjab.

On Sunday, Mann had written to PM Modi, urging him to release Rs 60,000 crore in funds which, he claimed, are pending with the Union Government. In his letter, the Chief Minister said that Punjab is witnessing one of the worst flood disasters in decades, impacting approximately 1,300 villages and affecting lakhs of residents.

He said that heavy monsoon rainfall, coupled with the release of water from dams, has led to extensive flooding across seven districts, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Hoshiarpur.

Mann expressed concern that the situation remains volatile and could deteriorate further in the coming days. He also noted that nearly three lakh acres of agricultural land, primarily paddy fields are submerged under floodwaters, causing significant crop losses just weeks ahead of the harvest.

Additionally, he reported widespread loss of livestock, which has severely affected rural households dependent on dairy and animal husbandry for their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged both the Central and State governments to intensify and expedite relief and rescue operations.

“Given the scale of devastation, the government must work in mission mode. Farmers, labourers, cattle rearers, and common citizens should receive immediate and effective assistance,” he said.

“The loss of lives and widespread destruction due to the severe floods in Punjab is extremely tragic and painful. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the safety of all those stranded,” Gandhi said.