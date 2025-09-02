NDA calls for five-hour Bihar bandh on Sept 4 to protest abuses hurled at PM, his late mother

Patna: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) party has given a call for a five-hour bandh in Bihar on September 4 to protest against the abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, Heeraben, during the Voter Adhikar Yatra launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga.

Announcing the bandh call, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said that the bandh call will be effective from 7 am to 12 noon on September 4 (Thursday). However, railways and emergency services have been exempted from the ambit of the bandh, he told the media.

Jaiswal, who was watching PM Modi on TV in the party office, literally broke down. Slamming the Congress-RJD, BJP state president asked what bigger sin could be than abusing the PM's mother, who is no more and has nothing to do with politics.

"Rahul Gandhi has brought ‘shame’ to the land of Bihar by allowing a man to hurl abuses on PM and his late mother from the stage meant for Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga last week,” Jaiswal said, adding that the party would observe bandh as a mark of protest.