Two newborns bitten by rats in Indore’s MY hospital dies, probe ordered

BHOPAL: Both newborn babies who were allegedly bitten by rats inside the Neonatal Surgical Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital have succumbed to their injuries and pre-existing medical conditions.

While the first infant died on Tuesday, the second baby girl, who was on ventilator support, passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

According to hospital authorities, the second newborn, whose parents hail from the neighbouring Dewas district, was suffering from congenital anomalies similar to the first child, who was from Dhar district.

"The baby girl who died around 1 pm on Wednesday was born with congenital intestinal anomalies. A successful surgical intervention was carried out, after which she was admitted to the NICU. However, her condition deteriorated over the past three to four days, necessitating ventilator support two days ago," said Dr. Jitendra Verma, Deputy Medical Superintendent, MY Hospital.

Verma further said that the infant had abrasions on two fingers, suspected to be caused by a rat bite. "Her condition worsened due to an uncontrolled septicaemic infection that spread throughout the body," he added.

The infant’s body was handed over to her parents, Rehana and her husband, who declined a post-mortem examination.