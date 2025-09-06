ED to question BJP worker who petitioned in Allahabad HC against Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has issued a summons to a Karnataka BJP worker, who had petitioned in the Allahabad High Court claiming that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “is a British citizen”, sources in the agency said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the man, identified as S Vignesh Shishir, has been asked to depose before the agency on September 9 and he has been asked to appear with all the evidence and documents that he has on the case as per the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). A probe into these allegations is underway, they added.

Under FEMA, the ED probes complaints related to foreign exchange law violations by individuals and companies.

In a PIL filed before the Allahabad High Court, Shishir had claimed that he has documents and some emails of the British government, which prove Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is a British citizen and due to that he is ineligible to contest elections in India.

According to reports, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on August 30 had ordered round-the-clock security for Shishir to be provided by the Union government.