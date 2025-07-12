Allahabad High Court reopens Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship case after new evidence

LUCKNOW: Adding a new dimension to the public interest petition concerning Rahul Gandhi’s alleged British citizenship, petitioner S. Vignesh Shishir has filed a review petition in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. He has submitted new videos and documents reportedly obtained from London, Vietnam, and Uzbekistan.

Previously, on 14 May 2025, the High Court had directed the Central Government to act on the matter. In response, the Citizenship Wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs sent a formal request to the British Government via the Indian Embassy, seeking details about Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship and passport.

According to the petitioner, the UK Government has since provided the requested citizenship information to Indian authorities, and the petitioner has been notified accordingly.

The case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Branch-II in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi is facing allegations of violating his constitutional oath and submitting a misleading election manifesto by allegedly withholding information regarding foreign citizenship.