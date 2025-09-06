Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's health improves, to oversee flood relief work from hospital

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's health is improving and stable, as per the sources. Yesterday, he was rushed to the Fortis hospital in Mohali after he complained of exhaustion and a low heart rate.

Sources said that CM Mann's vitals are now stable, and he could be discharged from the hospital soon.

Mann was suffering from a high fever for the past three days, reportedly caused by a bacterial infection, suspected from drinking unclean water during his trips to flood-affected areas earlier this week.

"He fell sick on Wednesday evening and was being treated at his official residence by a team of doctors. He was later rushed to the hospital after his condition did not improve,” said a senior officer.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge of the party, Manish Sisodia met Mann in the hospital, and after the meeting, he said that the CM will be hospitalised for one or two days and will be working from the hospital.

"He is in high spirits, and his pulse has also normalised. Yesterday, his pulse dropped to 44. He had also suffered an electrolyte imbalance and now he is doing fine. He (Mann) will carry out his official duties and also oversee flood relief work from his hospital bed as he is very concerned about the flood situation in the state."

"He told me that he would meet the officers at the hospital. People need relief, and later the state will also need help to recover from the damage,” he said.