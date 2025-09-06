Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's health improves, to oversee flood relief work from hospital

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's health is improving and stable, as per the sources. Yesterday, he was rushed to the Fortis hospital in Mohali after he complained of exhaustion and a low heart rate.
Sources said that CM Mann's vitals are now stable, and he could be discharged from the hospital soon.
Mann was suffering from a high fever for the past three days, reportedly caused by a bacterial infection, suspected from drinking unclean water during his trips to flood-affected areas earlier this week.
"He fell sick on Wednesday evening and was being treated at his official residence by a team of doctors. He was later rushed to the hospital after his condition did not improve,” said a senior officer.
Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge of the party, Manish Sisodia met Mann in the hospital, and after the meeting, he said that the CM will be hospitalised for one or two days and will be working from the hospital.
"He is in high spirits, and his pulse has also normalised. Yesterday, his pulse dropped to 44. He had also suffered an electrolyte imbalance and now he is doing fine. He (Mann) will carry out his official duties and also oversee flood relief work from his hospital bed as he is very concerned about the flood situation in the state."
"He told me that he would meet the officers at the hospital. People need relief, and later the state will also need help to recover from the damage,” he said.
Meanwhile, the party leadership dismissed the speculations about the timing of CM Mann getting hospitalised coinciding with the action against party MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who escaped from police custody on September 2.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned why the Punjab CM was not taken to Mohali's Aam Aadmi Clinic, which the AAP government has promoted as having world-class health facilities.
In a post on X, he wrote, "Firstly, my sympathy to @BhagwantMann on his deteriorating health if the news is true! Secondly, I urge Arvind Kejriwal to shift him to Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali, which has world-class health facilities, according to Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Why shift him to Fortis Hospital? Lastly, I hope this time it's not a fake health news because last time when Bhagwant Mann was admitted to Fortis it was theatrics & drama! Last but not least, people don't expect Fortis Hospital to issue fake health bulletins like they did last time!’’
Yesterday a scheduled meeting of the State Cabinet was cancelled. While no official reason was provided, it is believed that the Chief Minister’s health was the reason behind the cancellation.
The meeting was expected to focus on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in flood-affected regions of the State.
The death toll from the recent floods in Punjab has risen to 43.
On Thursday, Mann was unable to accompany Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his visit to flood-hit areas.
Kejriwal visited Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district along with senior party leaders. Before that, he had called on Mann at his official residence to inquire about his health.
This is the second time during his tenure that Mann has been hospitalised. Last year, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection.