PM Modi likely to visit Punjab on Sept 9 to assess flood damage; state pegs loss at Rs 13,289 crores

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation in the state. Meanwhile, the state government has estimated a loss of Rs 13,289 crore due to the floods that have ravaged the state.

Sources said PM Modi is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, including border districts. However, his official schedule is yet to be announced. After casting his vote for the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, PM Modi is likely to fly to the state and land in Amritsar in the afternoon and hold a review meeting with top ministers and officials of the state government. He is also likely to visit Gurdaspur.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are likely to meet him. Mann is expected to be relieved from the hospital by then.

Sources said that yesterday, two central inter-ministerial teams, one headed by Rajesh Gupta of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the other by Santosh Kumar Tiwari of the Ministry of Rural Development, had come to assess the flood situation in the state. The teams held a meeting with the officials of the state delegation, headed by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, and included other administrative secretaries.