PM Modi likely to visit Punjab on Sept 9 to assess flood damage; state pegs loss at Rs 13,289 crores

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation in the state. Meanwhile, the state government has estimated a loss of Rs 13,289 crore due to the floods that have ravaged the state.
Sources said PM Modi is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas, including border districts. However, his official schedule is yet to be announced. After casting his vote for the vice-presidential election on Tuesday, PM Modi is likely to fly to the state and land in Amritsar in the afternoon and hold a review meeting with top ministers and officials of the state government. He is also likely to visit Gurdaspur.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are likely to meet him. Mann is expected to be relieved from the hospital by then.
Sources said that yesterday, two central inter-ministerial teams, one headed by Rajesh Gupta of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the other by Santosh Kumar Tiwari of the Ministry of Rural Development, had come to assess the flood situation in the state. The teams held a meeting with the officials of the state delegation, headed by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, and included other administrative secretaries.
The state officials reported to the central teams that the total loss estimated due to the floods is around Rs 13,289 crores. These teams visited Ferozepur, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Taran Taran, and Kapurthala districts and spoke to the affected people.
A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said that the extent of damage would be known only after the floodwater recedes. It is expected that the central teams will come back for a fresh assessment once the floodwater recedes.
Sources said that the state government has been demanding a special relief package from the Union Government to compensate people for the loss of property and farming. The state also wants funds for the repair of damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, culverts, flood protection system, and power transmission.
Sources noted that as per the report given by the state government to the central teams, the highest loss has been incurred to the infrastructure and areas related to the rural development and panchayat department to the tune of Rs 5,043 crores while crop damage has been estimated at Rs 1,858 crores and Rs 1,520 crores of water supply damage.
The loss to Punjab Mandi is expected to be around Rs 1,022 crore and health department loss is around Rs 780 crore.
The rural infrastructure has been severely damaged - this includes rural roads, village infrastructure, hospitals and school buildings.
The agriculture department is estimated to suffer a loss of Rs 317 crores, while the loss for the education department is estimated to be Rs 542 crores.
According to sources, the estimated losses include about Rs 103 crores in the Power Department, Rs 8 crore in the Higher Education Department, Rs 6 crore each in the Food and Civil Supplies and Water Supply Departments, and Rs 7 crore in the Animal Husbandry Department due to the death of livestock.
An officer said that both the central teams will shortly submit their reports to the union government. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already submitted his report to the PM.