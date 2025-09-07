Punjab government to introduce policy allowing farmers to remove sand from flood-hit fields, to sell extracted sand

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led Punjab Government is set to introduce a new policy allowing farmers to remove sand from flood-hit fields, and to sell extracted sand for additional income.
Punjab Incharge of AAP Manish Sisodia, today announced that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is set to bring major relief for farmers affected by the recent floods.
The state government will soon announce a policy to allow farmers to freely remove sand deposited in their fields due to the floods, ensuring agricultural activities can resume without delay.
Sisodia said, "The floods have destroyed crops, damaged homes, and claimed livestock. But the biggest concern of our farmers right now is the sand left behind in their fields, which could make future farming impossible. We have taken their feedback seriously.
"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already discussed this issue with officials and assured that a clear policy will be announced in the next few days to allow farmers to remove the sand from their fields without any bureaucratic hurdles.”
He added that the decision will not only help farmers prepare their land for the next sowing season but also provide them with an opportunity to sell the sand if it can be used for construction purposes.
"This will be a double relief, the land will be cleared for crops, and farmers can also earn some income from selling the sand,” Sisodia said.
He claimed that the Mann government has been working round-the-clock to support people affected by the floods.
“All our ministers, MLAs, and volunteers have been on the ground providing relief. I personally visited many districts and villages, met with farmers, understood their problems, and assured them that the government stands firmly with them,” he said.
Sisodia pointed out that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders spoke to the Chief Minister, no concrete financial assistance has been announced yet.
"Punjab’s rightful dues of over Rs 60,000 crore, including Rs 58,000 crore of GST, are pending with the Centre. If this amount had been released earlier, relief and rehabilitation work could have progressed much faster. I urge the Prime Minister to release Punjab’s dues before his visit on September 9,” he said.
Punjab Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said that 504 cattle or buffaloes, 73 sheep and goats and 160 pigs have perished across 14 districts.
These districts include Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Barnala, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Patiala, Jalandhar, Rupnagar and Moga.
Additionally, 18,304 poultry birds died in Gurdaspur, Rupnagar and Fazilka due to the collapse of poultry sheds. He further said that approximately 2.52 lakhs animals and 5,88,685 poultry birds were affected by the floods.
Khudian added that 481 teams have been deployed to provide treatment and arrange medicines for affected livestock.
Till now, 22,534 animals have been provided treatment. He further said that the department has distributed relief supplies, including over 12,170 quintals of feed and 5090.35 quintals of green fodder, dry fodder and silage, to support livestock in flood-affected districts, in collaboration with the district administration and social organisations.
Uromin licks are also being supplied to the animals to boost their immune system.
Principal Secretary Animal Husbandry Rahul Bhandari said that the department has already released a total of Rs 31.50 lakh for the treatment of animals affected by the floods.
Meanwhile Rajya Sabha Member, Sanjay Singh and Punjab Panchayat Minister, Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited flood-affected border villages of Fazilka district on September 7.
Singh said that Punjab has been battling floods for nearly a month, yet the Centre continues to wait for reports instead of providing immediate relief.
He expressed hope that during his visit to Punjab on September 9, the Prime Minister will announce a substantial relief package for the affected areas.
He said that even though the Union Agriculture Minister had earlier visited Punjab, no relief has been provided so far.
While Sond stated that relief operations in the district are being carried out with full speed. He added that as water levels begin to recede, the administration is gearing up for the next set of challenges. These include the risk of waterborne diseases and assessment of damages. He emphasised that medical teams, veterinary units, and district administration officials are actively working in the affected villages to ensure that every person in need receives relief supplies.