Punjab government to introduce policy allowing farmers to remove sand from flood-hit fields, to sell extracted sand

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led Punjab Government is set to introduce a new policy allowing farmers to remove sand from flood-hit fields, and to sell extracted sand for additional income.

Punjab Incharge of AAP Manish Sisodia, today announced that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is set to bring major relief for farmers affected by the recent floods.

The state government will soon announce a policy to allow farmers to freely remove sand deposited in their fields due to the floods, ensuring agricultural activities can resume without delay.

Sisodia said, "The floods have destroyed crops, damaged homes, and claimed livestock. But the biggest concern of our farmers right now is the sand left behind in their fields, which could make future farming impossible. We have taken their feedback seriously.

"Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already discussed this issue with officials and assured that a clear policy will be announced in the next few days to allow farmers to remove the sand from their fields without any bureaucratic hurdles.”

He added that the decision will not only help farmers prepare their land for the next sowing season but also provide them with an opportunity to sell the sand if it can be used for construction purposes.