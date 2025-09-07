PM Modi's likely '3-hour' visit to Manipur an 'insult' to its people, says Congress

"This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months," the Congress leader said.

"September 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur," Ramesh said.

Ramesh also shared a media report on X which claimed that Modi would be in Manipur for just three hours.

Earlier, the Congress had criticised PM Modi several times for not visiting Manipur despite the massive destruction in the State.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the state since an ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals, and resultant violence left more than 250 people dead and around 60,000 others displaced.

It has been months that the violence has subsided but the State has remained ethnically partitioned even after more than two years since the violence broke out.

The Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo tribals still cannot go to each other’s areas.

The Congress had said last week that though Prime Minister Modi finally may have summoned up the courage and empathy to visit the northeast state briefly, it may be "too little too late."