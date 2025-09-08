Frustrated with delay, villagers in Jharkhand's Khunti pitch in for diversion beside collapsed Pelol bridge

RANCHI: Disappointed with Jharkhand government’s indifference towards their sufferings over the damaged Pelol bridge, the distressed villagers finally built a temporary diversion over the Banai River themselves.

It is built at the Khunti-Torpa-Kolebira road in Khunti through ‘Shram Daan’ (labour donation) on Monday. It stretches for nearly 200 metres and is about five metres wide.

According to villagers, Rs 10,000 was collected through contributions from villagers. Stone chips, cement bags and sand were arranged to build the diversion from ‘Shram Daan.’

Notably, this is the bridge that had forced the local children into a perilous daily routine, scaling a 25-foot bamboo ladder to reach their school after the bridge collapsed 80 days ago.

Later, when the photo of children scaling the ladder went viral, the administration came in and stopped them from doing so, assuring them that an alternate arrangement will be made very soon. But even after two months, not even a diversion was built.

Recently, in a creative yet touching display of frustration, people of Pelol village marked the two-month anniversary of the bridge collapse on August 19 by cutting a cake on the broken bridge.

This unusual form of protest was chosen due to fears of potential repercussions from the State government if they were to take to the streets in a more traditional form of protest.

About 150 to 200 villagers gathered and built the diversion, making way for the bikes to pass through it on Monday.

“Let the government build the bridge; we will build the diversion on our own,” said the villagers.