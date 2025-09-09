Border guarding force SSB on high alert with additional deployment following turmoil in Nepal

NEW DELHI: Amid political turmoil in Nepal, authorities have issued an alert along the India-Nepal border, with India’s border guarding force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), having intensified vigilance.

It is closely monitoring the situation to prevent any spillover of unrest into Indian territory, officials said on Tuesday.

“An alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border, considering the unrest in Nepal. Sashastra Seema Bal is keeping a close watch on the development,” a senior MHA official said.

The official also emphasised that the current heightened vigilance is “preventive in nature” and the situation remained under control.

The officials also said that adequate deployment “is in place at the border and strict checks have been implemented at several border outposts”.