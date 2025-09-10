India steps up vigil amid Nepal crisis; states set up helplines; flights, bus service to Kathmandu cancelled

India has stepped up vigil along the borders while several states have also launched special cells to assist their residents stranded in Nepal as situation remains violatile in the violence-hit country after deadly anti-government protests led by students and youth prompted Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

The unrest erupted after hundreds of agitators entered Oli’s office demanding his resignation over the deaths of at least 19 people in police action during protests by Gen-Z youth against corruption and a government ban on social media, which was lifted Monday night. Protesters had also torched the Parliament, the President’s office, the Prime Minister’s residence, government buildings, and offices of political leaders.

India on Tuesday had said it is closely monitoring the unfolding developments in Nepal and hoped that all issues will be resolved through peaceful means.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said as many as 200 Telugu people are stranded in Nepal.

A tourist from Karnataka said many Indians are stranded in Kathmandu.

Gauri K, who had gone on a Kailash-Mansarovar expedition with her sister, said she was stuck along with a large number of Indians at a hotel.

"Today we had a flight, but due to unrest in Kathmandu, all airline companies have cancelled their services. I am now held up in this hotel," Gauri, a Chennai resident working in Bengaluru, told PTI over phone from Kathmandu.

According to her, over 150 Indian tourists were staying at the hotel, including about 20 from Bengaluru.