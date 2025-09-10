Such surrender in front of Trump an insult to Indians: Kejriwal on PM's 'India-US partnership' remarks

He further said that such remarks amount to a "surrender" before the United States. "Such a surrender in front of Trump is not only fatal for the Indian economy but also an insult to 1.4 billion Indians," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal further urged the Prime Minister not to weaken and to protect the honour of the nation.

Kejriwal's remarks came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's X post on Wednesday, in which he described New Delhi and Washington as "natural partners" and said he was confident about the progress of the negotiations. The PM also expressed his willingness to speak to Trump.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi said in the X post.