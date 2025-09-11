Ahead of PM’s visit, Manipur government urges Naga organisation to withdraw ‘trade embargo’

GUWAHATI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September 13 visit to Manipur, the state government urged the Naga organisation, United Naga Council (UNC), to withdraw its “trade embargo” enforced in all Naga areas since Monday midnight.

The UNC, Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, resorted to this action in protest against the fencing of the India-Myanmar border and the scrapping of the free movement regime (FMR).

In a letter addressed to UNC president Ng Lorho, Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel said the Ministry of Home Affairs had been engaging with the UNC on the issue of fencing of the international border between India and Myanmar in Naga-inhabited areas, and the state government also received the UNC’s memoranda and representations on the subject.

“In this connection, it is to inform that the Central Government noted the concerns raised by UNC and other stakeholders. Accordingly, the Central Government has been holding and will continue to hold dialogue with the UNC and other stakeholders for prior consultation before fencing works are taken up. The next tripartite meeting with UNC will be held on a mutually convenient date and venue,” the letter to Lorho read.