Nepal jailbirds on the run nabbed, border security cover ramped up

PATNA/LUCKNOW/DEHRADUN/JAIPUR: Amid stepped up vigil along the India-Nepal border, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel have nabbed 19 prisoners who escaped from Nepal jails taking advantage of the unrest and tried to enter Bihar and UP that border the Himalayan country.

Ten jail inmates who had escaped from Dillibazar jail in Kathmandu were detained at the border in Bihar and nine in UP. SSB sleuths handed the 10 inmates, including two from Bihar, over to Bittha More and Sursand police stations of Sitamarhi district.

In UP, the SSB rounded up four Nepali prisoners at Sonouli border in Maharajganj and five at Khunwa border in Siddharthnagar, officials said, adding the security agencies are grilling the Nepali prisoners.

Central agencies have sounded a major security alert along the India-Nepal border, cautioning that miscreants could exploit the unrest to trigger violence in adjoining Indian states. State governments have asked police to ramp up security along the border.

“We are keeping a close vigil on the border,” said Pramod Kumar Mandal, DIG, Purnea. Madhubani SP Yogendra Kumar said the district police and all border police stations have been placed on high alert. “People are being allowed to cross the border only after thorough frisking. We are checking the identifications. Our efforts are that no anti-social elements cross the border,” he said.