Manipur people await peace, security than development projects ahead of PM Modi's visit to State tomorrow
IMPHAL: Manipur’s Imphal and Churachandpur have been decked up with the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his visit to the ethnic violence-hit State.
Captioned ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Manipur’, the poster put up overnight by the State government said PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and inaugurate development projects of Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal.
Officials said the projects will be launched for the entire Manipur State. Addressing media persons, BJP leader Sambit Patra shared the details of the projects.
The Manipur government statement said such initiatives underscore the Prime Minister’s continued commitment and dedication for the development and welfare of the State.
However, on the ground, people seem not to be much bothered about any development package.
They have varied expectations from the PM’s visit – peace, normalcy, security, resettlement, etc. They are pinning hopes, now.
Anyone in Churachandpur would say Kuki-Zo tribals expect PM Modi to hammer out a political solution to their problem. A political solution is “separate administration in the form of a Union Territory.”
This demand was first raised by the Kuki-Zo MLAs, days after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023.
Kenedy Haokip, a Churachandpur-based civil society leader, views development or a financial package as only “additional.”
“We don’t consider it as something important for us. We want a solution to our problem. Separate administration is the people’s voice. We hope that the PM delivers justice to those who have lost their lives in the conflict,” he said.
The Kuki-Zo Council said the separate administration demand arose not from convenience, but from necessity -- for peace, security, and survival.
There is subdued public excitement about the PM’s visit but it is more among Kukis compared to Meiteis. The excitement is subdued but it is more among Kukis compared to Meiteis because a PM is visiting Churachandpur after nearly 4 decades.
Sonny Chungkham, an Imphal-based independent policy analyst, said Manipur needed peace and normalcy.
“Our first and foremost expectation from the PM’s visit is peace and a clear roadmap for the restoration of normalcy. There is also a strong desire for justice and security. We expect that there is a sense of security where every Manipuri feels safe and secure across the State,” he said.
He is hopeful that PM Modi’s visit would be a turning point -- one that would make Manipur’s future brighter.
Thoi Devi, a displaced citizen's husband, has fallen sick due to hypertension. The couple was along with their two sons from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh and lodged at the Akampat relief camp in Imphal since May 10, 2023. They want the PM to help bury the hatchet.
“We want him to stop the fight and resettle us in our village,” she said with folded hands.
Robert Singh, also an internally displaced person, is relying on the PM for resettlement. “Modi Ji, please take us to our village,” said Singh, who had a drinking water plant in Moreh. “My life’s savings have been exhausted,” he added.
Nagas and Pangals remained neutral during the violence. They too want peace and normalcy. “Nagas are giving their utmost honour, respect and cooperation. As the PM is visiting, the United Naga Council (UNC) suspended its agitation. We hope the PM or Government of India will acknowledge the rights of Nagas and accede to UNC’s demand,” said Mangang Raman, a Naga leader from the hill district of Ukhrul.
The UNC and other Naga organisations are demanding the reinstatement of the free movement regime and an immediate halt to the India-Myanmar border fencing work.
Md Amir Hussain, a Pangal, said it was a matter of happiness that PM Modi was visiting the State. “We hope that after his visit, Manipur will return to days when all communities co-existed peacefully,” he said.
PM Modi will address people at the Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur. The PM will also meet a few internally displaced people.