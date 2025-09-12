Manipur people await peace, security than development projects ahead of PM Modi's visit to State tomorrow

IMPHAL: Manipur’s Imphal and Churachandpur have been decked up with the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of his visit to the ethnic violence-hit State.

Captioned ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Manipur’, the poster put up overnight by the State government said PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur and inaugurate development projects of Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal.

Officials said the projects will be launched for the entire Manipur State. Addressing media persons, BJP leader Sambit Patra shared the details of the projects.

The Manipur government statement said such initiatives underscore the Prime Minister’s continued commitment and dedication for the development and welfare of the State.

However, on the ground, people seem not to be much bothered about any development package.

They have varied expectations from the PM’s visit – peace, normalcy, security, resettlement, etc. They are pinning hopes, now.

Anyone in Churachandpur would say Kuki-Zo tribals expect PM Modi to hammer out a political solution to their problem. A political solution is “separate administration in the form of a Union Territory.”

This demand was first raised by the Kuki-Zo MLAs, days after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023.

Kenedy Haokip, a Churachandpur-based civil society leader, views development or a financial package as only “additional.”

“We don’t consider it as something important for us. We want a solution to our problem. Separate administration is the people’s voice. We hope that the PM delivers justice to those who have lost their lives in the conflict,” he said.

The Kuki-Zo Council said the separate administration demand arose not from convenience, but from necessity -- for peace, security, and survival.