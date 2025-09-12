Non-confrontational, rooted in RSS: C P Radhakrishnan begins new chapter as Vice President

NEW DELHI: Named after first Vice President S Radhakrishnan and strongly rooted in the RSS and the BJP, Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan brings with him a rich political and administrative experience as the 15th vice president of India, which his supporters believe will also prove handy in his role as the ex-officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

Seen as a soft-spoken and non-confrontational leader, the 67-year-old Radhakrishnan took oath on Friday. He succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president on July 21, taking everyone by surprise.

Radhakrishnan is the third leader from Tamil Nadu to occupy the coveted post.

Dhankhar was known for his frequent run-ins with the Opposition, and had even faced an impeachment notice from them.

Described as a 'Pachai Tamizhan' (true-blue Tamil) by well-wishers, Radhakrishnan was serving as the governor of Maharashtra when he was named as the vice presidential nominee of the BJP-led NDA.

On Tuesday, when he was elected as the vice president, his mother Janaki Ammal fondly recalled the story behind his name.

"When my son was born, the then President Radhakrishnan was in office. He was a teacher, and I too was a teacher. In his memory, I named my son after him. At that time, my husband looked at me and asked, 'are you giving this name because you want your son to become the President one day?'

After 62 years, just as my husband had said, it has come true," she had told reporters in Tamil Nadu.

Radhakrishnan on Tuesday described his election to the second-highest Constitutional post as a victory of the nationalistic ideology and vowed to work towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

He won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while the opposition candidate, B Sudershan Reddy, polled 300 votes.

"The other side camp (opposition alliance) said that this (election) is an ideological fight, but from the voting pattern, we understand that the nationalistic ideology has emerged victorious," Radhakrishnan said in his first public remarks after the win.

"It is a victory for every Indian; we all have to work together. If we have to develop Viksit Bharat by 2047, which means we should not do politics in everything, now we will have to concentrate on development," he had said.