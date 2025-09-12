RJD leader Tejashwi to embark on five-day ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Jehanabad beginning Sept. 16

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will embark on a five-day ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Jehanabad district from September 16.

It will conclude in Vaishali district, stated to be the 'cradle of democracy', on September 20.

RJD principal general secretary Ranvijay Sahu issued a letter to all district party presidents, former candidates of assembly and Lok Sabha elections and other functionaries on Friday, asking them to make the Yatra a grand success.

Party MPs and legislators have also been asked to attend the tour. Sahu also asked the leaders of the party to apprise people of the main objective behind the Yatra ahead of elections.

He said that Tejashwi’s tour will primarily focus on districts that remained untouched during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and allies of the INDIA bloc.