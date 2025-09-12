RJD leader Tejashwi to embark on five-day ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Jehanabad beginning Sept. 16

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will embark on a five-day ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Jehanabad district from September 16.
It will conclude in Vaishali district, stated to be the 'cradle of democracy', on September 20.
RJD principal general secretary Ranvijay Sahu issued a letter to all district party presidents, former candidates of assembly and Lok Sabha elections and other functionaries on Friday, asking them to make the Yatra a grand success.
Party MPs and legislators have also been asked to attend the tour. Sahu also asked the leaders of the party to apprise people of the main objective behind the Yatra ahead of elections.
He said that Tejashwi’s tour will primarily focus on districts that remained untouched during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and allies of the INDIA bloc.
The Voter Adhikar Yatra, which kick-started on August 17 from Sasaram in Rohtas district, concluded in Patna on September 1. The Voter Adhikar Yatra was launched to protest the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of assembly elections due in October-November.
During the SIR of the voter list, around 65 lakh names were deleted for various reasons. The draft electoral rolls were released on August 1.
According to RJD sources, Tejashwi’s ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ will traverse through 10 districts, including Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Vaishali, and Samastipur.
During the Yatra, Tejashwi will raise issues like SIR, unemployment, poor health facilities in government hospitals, farmers’ poor economic condition, unemployment, migration and lack of quality education in government schools.
“SIR is not the only issue that will be raised during the Yatra. Other issues plaguing the State will get proper attention during the Yatra,” said RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan.
He said that the Yatra will enthuse workers and leaders of RJD before the assembly election in the state.
“We have to keep the tempo of people’s support during Voter Adhikar Yatra alive till the assembly polls,” Gagan remarked. He also stated that Tejashwi would also address people in each assembly constituency during the proposed Yatra.