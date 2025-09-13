Northeast once victim of 'vote bank' politics, now India's growth engine: PM Modi

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Northeast had long suffered due to "vote bank" politics, but over the last 11 years, the region has transformed into the country’s growth engine under the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Modi made the remarks while virtually addressing a public rally from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl, after heavy rainfall prevented him from reaching the scheduled venue at Lammual Ground in the heart of the city.

The Prime Minister launched development projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram and highlighted the state’s strategic role in India’s 'Act East' policy. He said that initiatives such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Project and new railway lines will enhance Mizoram’s connectivity with Southeast Asia.

Among the key projects launched was the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which has placed landlocked Mizoram firmly on India’s railway map. Modi described it as a historic moment for the state, as the project will link state capital Aizawl with major Indian cities.