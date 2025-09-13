Northeast once victim of 'vote bank' politics, now India's growth engine: PM Modi

AIZAWL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Northeast had long suffered due to "vote bank" politics, but over the last 11 years, the region has transformed into the country’s growth engine under the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Modi made the remarks while virtually addressing a public rally from Lengpui Airport near Aizawl, after heavy rainfall prevented him from reaching the scheduled venue at Lammual Ground in the heart of the city.
The Prime Minister launched development projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram and highlighted the state’s strategic role in India’s 'Act East' policy. He said that initiatives such as the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Project and new railway lines will enhance Mizoram’s connectivity with Southeast Asia.
Among the key projects launched was the Bairabi–Sairang railway line, which has placed landlocked Mizoram firmly on India’s railway map. Modi described it as a historic moment for the state, as the project will link state capital Aizawl with major Indian cities.
“This project, completed despite numerous challenges and difficult terrain, will revolutionise lives in Mizoram,” he said. “Enhanced connectivity will strengthen educational, cultural and economic ties across the Northeast, create jobs, and boost tourism. Those neglected before are now at the forefront; those once marginalised are now in the mainstream.”
Modi praised the people of Mizoram for their contributions to India’s freedom movement and nation-building efforts. He also said the National Sports Policy would unlock new opportunities for the state, which has produced many talented sportspersons.
Highlighting the rise of entrepreneurship in the Northeast, the Prime Minister said the region is now home to over 4,500 startups and 25 incubators.
On economic reforms, Modi noted that new GST rates have reduced taxes on several goods, making life easier for common citizens. He said medicines for serious illnesses like cancer are now cheaper, and the prices of vehicles are also coming down.
“During Congress rule, medicines and insurance policies were heavily taxed, making healthcare expensive. Today, these services have become affordable,” he said.
Modi added that India’s economy grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, the fastest growth among major global economies.
Speaking on national security, he referenced Operation Sindoor, stating that Indian soldiers had "taught a lesson to those sponsoring terror," and emphasised the significant role of ‘Made in India’ weapons in the mission.