Kashmir apple growers in despair, suffer Rs 1,000 crore loses as apples rot due to highway closure

SRINAGAR: For Kashmir’s fruit growers, harvest season has become a season of despair, with 2,000–3,000 truckloads of apples rotting on the 270 km Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only road link connecting the region to the rest of the country, which remains closed.

Fruit growers and traders have lost over Rs 1,000 crore, with losses still climbing and threatening the livelihood of thousands in the Valley.

“This year we had a bumper harvest of apples. It was meant to bring relief to growers across the Valley,” said a fruit grower, Altaf Ahmed of Sopore, Baramulla.

“It is peak harvest season, and the continued highway closure has turned our joy into sorrow”.

“We are watching our hard work decay before our eyes,” he said.

The Valley, which produces about 20-25 lakh metric tonnes of apples annually, is dependent on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for the transportation of fruits to different markets of the country.

The highway was closed for vehicular traffic after damage caused to the road by heavy rainfall on August 25. Though light vehicles have recently been allowed, trucks are still not permitted due to the bad road conditions.