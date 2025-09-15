OBC, other groups turn up heat over Maratha quota GR; Fadnavis cautions against ‘politics of extreme’

MUMBAI: The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up as OBCs, SC and ST groups have expressed concerns over a GR on Hyderabad gazette for Maratha quota, prompting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to caution against the “politics of extreme”.

As the row over the Government Resolution (GR), issued earlier this month, threatened to turn into a conflict between Maratha and OBC communities, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the Mahayuti government of weakening the social fabric and trying to widen the divide in society.

Acknowledging a growing chasm over the sensitive issue of the Maratha reservation, CM Fadnavis on Sunday appealed to leaders from both communities to present facts about the issue before the people.

“Politics of extremes is taking place on the issue and an atmosphere is being created that OBC reservation is finished. This is affecting the psyche of OBC students,” he said.

Weeks after the state government issued the GR to quell protests led by activist Manoj Jarange seeking quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes category, several OBC, Adivasi and Banjara outfits have warned of protests demanding that the government withdraw the order.

Various caste groups have contended that the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazette to allow members of the Maratha community to get OBC Kunbi caste certificates would greatly impact the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

“We were classified as a Scheduled Tribe and had reservation in Hyderabad state. We want the same rights restored,” said Sandesh Chavan, president of Banjara outfit Gor Sena.