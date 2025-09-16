At least 13 dead, 16 missing as floods, landslides wreak havoc in Dehradun, neighbouring areas

DEHRADUN: The retreating monsoon has unleashed a fresh wave of devastation across Uttarakhand, particularly in the capital city of Dehradun, where a series of cloudbursts and relentless heavy rainfall have claimed at least 13 lives and left 16 people missing.

The catastrophic downpour, which began Monday night, has caused widespread destruction, washing away roads, bridges, and homes, and turning rivers into raging torrents.

Officials fear the death toll could rise significantly, with preliminary estimates suggesting around 25 fatalities. "The administration has confirmed 13 deaths, while 16 individuals remain unaccounted for following the extreme rainfall," a district official stated.

The Sahasradhara and Maldevta regions bore the brunt of the disaster. Rivers like Rispana and Bindal are flowing above danger levels, submerging several colonies and inundating houses with debris. Many shops and hotels have also been swept away by the raging waters.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted ground inspections of the affected areas, such as Maldevta and Kesarwala. He directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations, assuring the affected families of full government support.